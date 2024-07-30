ViaLase Receives CE Mark for First Femtosecond Laser for the Treatment of Glaucoma, the ViaLase® Laser (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) The ViaLase Laser combines state-of-the-art Femtosecond Laser technology with micron-level image guidance to deliver the First Femtosecond Laser, image-guided, high-precision trabeculotomy (FLigHT), Marking a pioneering advancement in Glaucoma care ViaLase is pleased to announce strategic distribution partnerships with Teleon andGlobal Surgical Service in preparation for commercialization in select European Markets ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
ViaLase, Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in the conventional Glaucoma Treatment paradigm, today announced that it has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval in the European Union (EU) for its ViaLase® Laser* for the Treatment of adult patients with primary open-angle Glaucoma (POAG).Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
ViaLase, Inc., a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in the conventional Glaucoma Treatment paradigm, today announced that it has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval in the European Union (EU) for its ViaLase® Laser* for the Treatment of adult patients with primary open-angle Glaucoma (POAG).Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- ViaLase, Inc.: ViaLase Receives CE Mark for First Femtosecond Laser for the Treatment of Glaucoma, the ViaLase® Laser - The ViaLase laser combines state-of-the-art femtosecond laser technology with micron-level image guidance to deliver the first femtosecond laser, image-guided, high-precision trabeculotomy (FLigHT) ... finanznachrichten.de
- ViaLase Receives CE Mark for First Femtosecond Laser for the Treatment of Glaucoma, the ViaLase® Laser - The ViaLase laser combines state-of-the-art femtosecond laser technology with micron-level image guidance to deliver the first femtosecond laser, image-guided, high-precision trabeculotomy (FLigHT), m ... adnkronos
- When copper becomes transparent - creating exotic matter with x-ray lasers - X-ray laser experiments generate states of matter close to what occurs in the interior of planets or in the imploding capsule of an inertial fusion reactor. At the same time, they open up a way to ... nanowerk
Video ViaLase ReceivesVideo ViaLase Receives