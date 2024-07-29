The Best Laser Engraver for Laser Businesses | Introducing the OMTech Pronto Series

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) ANAHEIM, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/In an exciting expansion of its product lineup,is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation in CO2technology: the. With 80W and 130W options for increased versatility and a max engraving speed of 1,000mm/s, thedelivers on efficiency and accuracy. Engineered for precision, speed, and safety, thecaters to a wide range of engraving purposes while being perfect for large-quantity production. Faster. Thestands out in the market due to its ultra-quick engraving speed. This enhancement not only accelerates productivity but also increases profitability forventuring into theengraving industry. Coupled with a larger air pump flow that ensures 3.