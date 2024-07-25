The Warning live a Bologna | recensione e foto

Leggi tutta la notizia su atomheartmagazine

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) The, il racconto e ledella serata. Indice TheLife in the Woods La loro scaletta: TheTheItaly + ringraziamenti Il concerto I brani del nuovo album The: la scaletta nel dettaglio: Ledella serata Conclusioni TheHo parlato con il medico che ha visitato il rock, e ha detto che, grazie alle vitamine e agli anticorpi delle The, non sta affatto male. Ha anche prescritto, in Italia, una dieta a base di Life in the Woods per fargli riprendere tonicità, raccomandando di astenersi in maniera seria dalle tossicissime tribute band! Life in the Woods Partiamo proprio daldel trio romano: una prepotente onda sonora arriva dai loro cinque brani. Gusto nella composizione e una notevole presenza scenica.