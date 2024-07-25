Dynamite 24 07 2024 Blood & Guts IV

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) Lo show si apre con Alex Marvez nel parcheggio dell’hotel AEW. Will Ospreay arriva di corsa, trovando una gomma della sua auto forata. Chiede le chiavi dell’auto a Marvez e parte, con Marvez che lo segue chiedendogli se ha mai guidato negli Stati Uniti, molto divertente. MJF fa il suo ingresso accompagnato da cheerleader. Prende il microfono e attacca verbalmente Will Ospreay, definendolo un codardo per non aver usato la Tiger Driver 91. Afferma di aver battuto Ospreay senza sudare e lo insulta pesantemente, prendendo di mira anche la sua nonna recentemente scomparsa. MJF getta il titolo Internazionale AEW nella spazzatura, definendolo indegno di lui. Svela quindi un nuovo titolo: l’AEW American Championship. Mentre celebra con fuochi d’artificio e una bandiera americana con il suo volto, Will Ospreay irrompe sul ring.