Dynamite 24.07.2024 Blood & Guts IV (Di giovedì 25 luglio 2024) Lo show si apre con Alex Marvez nel parcheggio dell’hotel AEW. Will Ospreay arriva di corsa, trovando una gomma della sua auto forata. Chiede le chiavi dell’auto a Marvez e parte, con Marvez che lo segue chiedendogli se ha mai guidato negli Stati Uniti, molto divertente. MJF fa il suo ingresso accompagnato da cheerleader. Prende il microfono e attacca verbalmente Will Ospreay, definendolo un codardo per non aver usato la Tiger Driver 91. Afferma di aver battuto Ospreay senza sudare e lo insulta pesantemente, prendendo di mira anche la sua nonna recentemente scomparsa. MJF getta il titolo Internazionale AEW nella spazzatura, definendolo indegno di lui. Svela quindi un nuovo titolo: l’AEW American Championship. Mentre celebra con fuochi d’artificio e una bandiera americana con il suo volto, Will Ospreay irrompe sul ring.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- AEW Dynamite - 7/24/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated - Alex marvez has a stilted, mechanical delivery to everything he ... so it's no surprise that it took up the vast majority of "dynamite" and the rest of the card was built around that as mostly filler. msn
- MJF replaces International title, gets an All In rematch for the belt - When we got back to the arena, MJF entered with an assist from the Nashville Kats cheerleaders. And when he got to the ring, he mocked the fans for thinking Ospreay would beat him last week. When he ... msn
Video Dynamite 2024Video Dynamite 2024