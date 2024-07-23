Zachary Levi suggerisce Timothée Chalamet come Flynn in un live action di ‘Rapunzel’ (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Scritto da Mister Movie , Zachary Levi, che ha incantato il pubblico prestando la voce al personaggio di Flynn Rider nel film d’animazione Disney del 2010 “Rapunzel – L’intreccio della torre”, ha alcune idee su chi potrebbe prendere il suo posto in un potenziale adattamento live-action. In un’intervista con ET, Levi ha suggerito che Timothée Chalamet sarebbe una scelta eccellente per il ruolo di Flynn Rider, pur ammettendo di essere “un po’ vecchio” per tornare a vestire i panni del personaggio. Zachary Levi suggerisce Timothée Chalamet per il ruolo di Flynn Rider nel potenziale live-action di “Rapunzel” “Voglio dire, sta già ottenendo tutti gli altri lavori tranne probabilmente Timothée Chalamet?”, ha detto Levi. “Purtroppo mi sento un po’ vecchio e non conosco tutti i giovani attori che potrebbero essere quel tizio”.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
