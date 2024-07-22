RCD Espanyol Appoints MAXHUB as Official Sponsor in Interactive Flat Panel Sector (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Partnership aims to enrich player development and business efficiency through enhanced communication technology, as the historic Catalonia-based football club competes in Spain's top professional football league La Liga next season. BARCELONA, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Today, REIAL CLUB DEPORTIU Espanyol DE BARCELONA, S.A.D. (RCD Espanyol) and MAXHUB announced an exciting collaboration, appointing MAXHUB as the exclusive Sponsor of Interactive Flat Panels to the historic Catalonia-based club, established in 1900 and recognized by football fans all over the world for its achievements in Spanish football.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
