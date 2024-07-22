And Just Like That 3 sarà orfana di una star di Sex and the City

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Un personaggio importante di Sex and themancherà nella terza stagione della serie sequel. Manca ancora parecchio tempo all'arrivo della terza stagione di And, la serie sequel di Sex and the, che racconta le vicende delle protagoniste dello show e del romanzo omonimo di Candace Bushnell. La trama segue quanto raccontato dalla serie e dai due film per il cinema che sono stati distribuiti nel 2008 e nel 2010. Nella terza stagione dello show, che nonsu Sky prima del 2025, mancherà un volto noto dello show cult del piccolo schermo. Un'assenza importante Negli ultimi tempi circolavano alcune voci sul possibile ritorno di Kim Cattrall nella prossima stagione ma