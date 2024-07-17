Emmy 2024 | A Sho?gun il numero più alto di nomination

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Poco fa sono state annunciate ledell’edizione(la 76°) dei PrimetimeAwards, i cosiddetti Oscar americani della televisione. Ad annunciare ledeglisono stati gli attori Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph attraverso una diretta sui canali ufficiali della Academy of Television Arts & Sciences andata in streaming circa un’ora fa. L’apprezzatissima prima stagione di Sho?gun si è aggiudicata ilpiùdi(25), seguita dalla seconda stagione di The Bear (23), Only Murders in the Building (21), True Detective: Night Country (19) e The Crown (18). Tra gli assenti illustri, spiccano le serie di successo come House of the Dragon, The Last of Us e Yellowjackets, le cui produzioni hanno subito enormi ritardi a causa degli scioperi di attori e sceneggiatori.