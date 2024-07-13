Busway Islands Puzzle | Recensione Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot

Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain

(Di sabato 13 luglio 2024), sviluppato da Rising Moon Games e pubblicato da QUByte Interactive, è ungame che porta i giocatori a esplorare un affascinante arcipelago costruendo reti stradali e ferroviarie. Disponibile su Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PlayStation e Nintendo Switch, questo gioco promette un’esperienza diintrigante e rilassante.In, ogni livello rappresenta un’isola unica dove il giocatore deve costruire strade e linee ferroviarie per collegare varie stazioni degli autobus. L’obiettivo è creare percorsi efficienti per raccogliere e trasportare tutti i passeggeri. Questo concept, sebbene semplice, risulta immediatamente coinvolgente e stimolante, richiedendo una buona dose di strategia e pianificazione.