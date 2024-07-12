Il reboot di Spice and Wolf debutta con una nuova apertura e un nuovo finale (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise Wolf sta lavorando alla seconda metà della sua serie anime remake quest’estate, e con i nuovi episodi ha debuttato una nuova sequenza di sigle di apertura e di chiusura! Spice and Wolf è tornato sugli schermi all’inizio di quest’anno come parte della celebrazione del 15° anniversario della serie di light novel originali di Isuna Hasekura e Ju Ayakura. Questa serie anime reboot è stata uno dei rilanci di maggior successo per un franchise anime quest’anno, e i fan continueranno a vedere nuovi episodi nella sua seconda metà, in onda fino alla programmazione anime dell’estate 2024. Spice and Wolf: merchant meets the wise Wolf ha dato il via alla seconda parte del suo remake con una nuova sequenza di sigle di apertura e di chiusura.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- English Dub Review: Spice and Wolf MERCHANT MEETS THE WISE WOLF “Price of Betrayal and Price of Gold” - Betrayed and left for dead, Lawrence waits for Holo’s return. Holo is no weak wolf to run off with her tail between her legs, and Lawrence the merchant won’t lose his profit either. But will a wolf be ... bubbleblabber
- Spice and Wolf Reboot Debuts New Opening, Ending: Watch - spice and wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is working its way through the second half of its remake anime series this Summer, and with the new episodes has debuted a new opening and ending theme ... comicbook
