Theo James, chi è l'attore testimonial di Dolce&Gabbana? (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Theo James è un attore amatissimo, star internazionale del cinema e anche testimonial del noto brand Dolce&Gabbana. Sapete davvero tutto di lui? Conosciamolo meglio! Leggi anche: Chi è Vittoria Ceretti? Scopriamo tutto sulla top model! Stile british a tutto tondo, Theo James si è ritagliato con successo il suo spazio sul grande schermo. Conosciuto dal grande pubblico per il ruolo di Quattro (Four) nella saga cinematografica Divergent, l'attore britannico ha anche una carriera da modello. Sicuri di conoscere tutto su Theo James? Di seguito tutto ciò che lo riguarda, sia della sua vita privata sia di quella professionale. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theo James (@TheoJamesit) Età Theo James ha 40 anni: è nato a Oxford, nel Regno Unito, il 16 dicembre 1984, sotto il segno zodiacale del Sagittario.
Theo James e Vittoria Ceretti, il video hot a Capri per D&G scalda i social: "Vorrei esserci io lì" - Theo james indossa l'immancabile slip bianco che ormai è come un "marchio di fabbrica" per gli spot più sensuali di D&G. Vittoria Ceretti, nata a Brescia nel 1998, è una famosa modella italiana, ...
