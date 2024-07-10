Fonte : ilfoglio di 10 lug 2024

Burma Sahib

Burma Sahib (Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Ho deciso di aprire il Rangoon Café. Ci metterò dentro le cose che ho collezionato in vent’anni”, dice, o sogna, un vecchio espatriato in Birmania che ha abbandonato il paese dopo il colpo di stato militare del 2021. Si è stabilito a Bangkok e vuole far rivivere la Birmania del sogno orientalista. Quando nei club si beveva sherry nel grande bicchiere chiamato schooner, quando lo Strand era uno dei migliori alberghi “East of Suez” e il Canale di Suez era stato aperto da pochi anni. Quando Yangon si chiamava ancora Rangoon, com’era stata battezzata dagli inglesi nel 1852, al termine della seconda guerra anglo-birmana. Quando i “noi” erano i “Sahib log”, i Signori, come gli inglesi volevano essere chiamati, e “loro” erano “dirt”, spazzatura, ossia i birmani.
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfoglio
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Paul Theroux on Necessary Solitude, Risks and the Joy of Writing - After 60 years and almost as many books, the novelist and travel writer, 83, will stop when he falls out of his chair. nytimes

  • Read all about it: Best books of the year (so far) - We’re only halfway through the year, but already a collection of great yarns, absorbing, literature, brilliant memoirs and big ideas have grabbed our undivided attention. nzherald.co.nz

  • Burma Sahib — discovering the mind of George Orwell – before he became Orwell - Famed travel writer and author Paul Theroux has crafted a biographical novel of the formative years of the man who became George Orwell. In the book, he searches for the inner core of a writer who ... msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Burma Sahib
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.