Burma Sahib

(Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) Ho deciso di aprire il Rangoon Café. Ci metterò dentro le cose che ho collezionato in vent’anni”, dice, o sogna, un vecchio espatriato in Birmania che ha abbandonato il paese dopo il colpo di stato militare del 2021. Si è stabilito a Bangkok e vuole far rivivere la Birmania del sogno orientalista. Quando nei club si beveva sherry nel grande bicchiere chiamato schooner, quando lo Strand era uno dei migliori alberghi “East of Suez” e il Canale di Suez era stato aperto da pochi anni. Quando Yangon si chiamava ancora Rangoon, com’era stata battezzata dagli inglesi nel 1852, al termine della seconda guerra anglo-birmana. Quando i “noi” erano i “log”, i Signori, come gli inglesi volevano essere chiamati, e “loro” erano “dirt”, spazzatura, ossia i birmani.