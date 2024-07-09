Future Health Index 2024, opinion leader: Ia migliora l'assistenza e la qualità delle cure sanitarie (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) Roma, 9 lug. (Adnkronos Salute) - Le innovazioni basate sulla digitalizzazione, l'intelligenza artificiale e l'approccio data-driven sono gli elementi chiave per affrontare le sfide del sistema sanitario italiano, tra cui la carenza di personale, le difficoltà finanziarie, l'aumento delle liste d'attesa e la crescente domanda di cure. E' la fotografia che emerge dal Future Health Index 2024, l'autorevole studio sul settore sanitario a livello mondiale realizzato con il contributo non condizionante di Philips. Condotto tra i leader della sanità di 14 Paesi tra i quali l'Italia - si legge in una nota - lo studio esplora quali sono le sfide e le opportunità che le strutture sanitarie si trovano ad affrontare per mantenere i sistemi sanitari sostenibili e ripensare a nuovi paradigmi di assistenza.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
