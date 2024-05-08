Matt Cardona | Nessuna major mi ha ancora contattato

(Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) ll mercato del wrestling è sempre, sempre aperto. Le migliori federzioni statunitensi e non sono in continuo movimento in entrata per accaparrarsi alcuni dei piu’ grandi free agent in circolazione., anche conosciuto con il soprannome di “indy king”, è stato spesso accostato alla WWE (avendo tra l’altro un lungo passato in quel di Stamford” e alla AEW. In una recente intervista ha dato gli ultimi aggiornamenti in merito. Le sue parole “La WWE e la AEW non mi hanno offerto un contratto al momento. Quando sono stato licenziato dalla WWE non ho mai pensato di fare il possibile per tornare li o di farmi notare dalla AEW. Tutto cio’ che ho fatto è per dimostrare a me stesso e ad i miei fan quanto valgo. Ovviamente sono felice per Chelsea che lotta a Raw, a Wrestlemania…. e spesso penso che vorrei vivere anche io queste emozioni.”

