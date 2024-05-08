Matt Cardona | Nessuna major mi ha ancora contattato

- GCW : Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder in WWE) ai box causa infortunio - è il nuovo GM
Matt Cardona è ormai una leggenda delle federazioni indipendenti di wrestling. Dopo il licenziamento dalla WWE il fu Zack Ryder ha fatto incetta di titoli tra tante promozioni, con delle apparizioni anche in major come la AEW, la TNA o la ...
- Grave infortunio per Matt Cardona - dovrà operarsi e starà fuori per molto tempo. Pochi i dettagli al momento
L’Indy God Matt Cardona si è fatto male. In maniera anche abbastanza seria, visto che secondo le ultime indiscrezioni dovrà operarsi dopo essersi strappato il pettorale. Lo stesso infortunio patito da Cody Rhodes due anni fa e che costringe ...
- AEW : Matt Cardona - nonostante il debutto a Collision - risulta ancora free agent
Durante l’episodio di AEW Collision di sabato notte, durante la sfida “aperta” lanciata dal campione TNT Adam Copeland, ha fatto il suo debutto ufficiale in AEW Matt Cardona. L’atleta si esibiva regolarmente nei circuiti Indy, divenendo ...
