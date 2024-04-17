The Île-de-France region and Île-de-France Mobilités, as the leading public financiers, after the Government, have invested more than €500 million towards the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This investment encompasses Transport, sports infrastructure, green spaces, housing, and bolstering security measures. The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games are poised to make history as the first Games accessible entirely via low-carbon public Transport. With more than two million visitors expected this summer, Île-de-France Mobilités has set up an ambitious Transport plan to ensure seamless access to all competition venues: The Île-de-France region is actively engaged in ensuring everyone's safety: The Paris Olympic ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Notizie Correlate
La recensione di The Bloody Hundredth, il documentario con gli interventi di Tom Hanks e Steven Spielberg sui veri protagonisti della serie Apple TV+, dal 15 marzo sulla piattaforma insieme al finale ... (movieplayer)
One hundred days to the Games: Transport plan ready USA - English - USA
Xbox Game Pass: ecco i videogiochi di aprile - Microsoft ha presentato le novità in arrivo ad aprile nell’offerta per gli abbonati al servizio Xbox Game Pass. Tra i titoli disponibili da oggi e nei prossimi giorni segnaliamo vari arrivi al day one ...msn
Xbox Game Pass Aprile 2024, in arrivo Eiyden Chronicle: hundred Heroes e molto altro - Ecco le nuove aggiunte all'Xbox Game Pass, che si arricchisce con Eiyuden Chronicle: hundred Heroes, Another Crab's Tresure e molto altro ...gamesource
Eiyuden Chronicle hundred Heroes recensito da Famitsu: la prima recensione è positiva - La nota rivista nipponica assegna una media pregevole all'atteso RPG, nonostante alcune divergenze tra i redattori.everyeye