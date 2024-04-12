AEW | Hook punta a diventare Free Agent

AEW: Hook punta a diventare Free Agent (Di venerdì 12 aprile 2024) Hook è uno delle gioveni promesse della All Elite Wrestling. Tuttavia, esiste la possibilità che continui la sua carriera professionale al di fuori dalla federazione. Secondo quanto riportato da SEScoops, L’FTW Chmapions prevede di diventare un Free Agent non appena il suo contratto con AEW terminerà quest’anno. Al momento, la data esatta di scadenza del contratto non è nota, ma sembra che il lottatore desideri esplorare le varie opzioni che si presenteranno una volta che avrà la libertà di decidere sul suo futuro professionale. Futuro in WWE? Già la scorsa estate fu riportato l’interesse che il lottatore suscitava nell’azienda di proprietà di Endeavor. In questo senso, il rapporto di SEScoops conferma che tale interesse è ancora attivo. “Una fonte a conoscenza delle strategie di reclutamento della WWE ha ...
