WRESTLEMANIA: LA Knight batte AJ Styles e trova la prima e meritata vittoria allo Showcase Of The Immortals (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024)
Terzo match di serata di questa Night 2 di WRESTLEMANIA 40 o WRESTLEMANIA XL che dir si voglia è la sfida fra LA Knight ed AJ Styles. Una faida che nel corso delle settimane non è stata gestita al meglio, ma negli ultimi SmackDown i due hanno dato vita a segmenti decisamente accessi promettendosi botte da orbi.
Nuova theme per Styles…ma non importa
Il primo a fare il suo ingresso è LA Knight e dopo tocca ad AJ Styles con tanto di “nuova” theme song, ma ad AJ ciò importa poco e corre verso il ring attaccando immediatamente Knight che non si fa sorprendere e risponde spostando la contesa fuori ring, prima di tornarci. Le fasi iniziali sorridono e non poco a LAK che mette in mostra delle abilità atletiche davvero niente male ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
