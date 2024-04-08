WRESTLEMANIA | LA Knight batte AJ Styles e trova la prima e meritata vittoria allo Showcase Of The Immortals

(Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Terzo match di serata di questa Night 2 di40 oXL che dir si voglia è la sfida fra LAed AJ. Una faida che nel corso delle settimane non è stata gestita al meglio, ma negli ultimi SmackDown i due hanno dato vita a segmenti decisamente accessi promettendosi botte da orbi. Nuova theme per…ma non importa Il primo a fare il suo ingresso è LAe dopo tocca ad AJcon tanto di “nuova” theme song, ma ad AJ ciò importa poco e corre verso il ring attaccando immediatamenteche non si fa sorprendere e risponde spostando la contesa fuori ring,di tornarci. Le fasi iniziali sorridono e non poco a LAK che mette in mostra delle abilità atletiche davvero niente male ...

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40: LA Knight Topples AJ Styles In Grudge Match - WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 marked one of the biggest victories in the career of LA Knight, who defeated the legendary AJ Styles.forbes

WRESTLEMANIA 40 Night 2: Live results and analysis - Last year, Rhodes was turned back by Roman Reigns in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA 39 in Los Angeles. He's right back against Reigns on Sunday night here at Lincoln Financial Field with the ...msn

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 2024 Night 2 results: Live updates, highlights, Sunday match card - Roman Reigns' title match against Cody Rhodes WWE's WRESTLEMANIA 2024 Night 2 match card. See the results, live updates, highlights from WRESTLEMANIA 40.tennessean