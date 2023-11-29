Cartoons on the Bay 2023 al via a L’Aquila con i Pera Toons | incontri | proiezioni a ingresso gratuito

Cartoons on the Bay 2023 al via a L’Aquila con i Pera Toons, incontri, proiezioni a ingresso gratuito (Di mercoledì 29 novembre 2023) Al via a L’Aquila CarToons on the Bay Winter Edition, con super ospite Pera Toons e un programma ricco di incontri, proiezioni a ingresso gratuito e una tre-giorni di matinée dedicata alle scuole Torna CarToons on the Bay Winter Edition, a L’Aquila, dal 29 novembre al 1° dicembre 2023, con un programma ricco di incontri, proiezioni a ingresso gratuito fino a esaurimento posti e una tre-giorni di matinée dedicata alle scuole. L’evento dell’animazione televisiva, della transmedialità e della meta-arte realizzato e diretto da Roberto Genovesi per Rai Com si tiene presso il Movieplex ...
