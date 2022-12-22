The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation brought together international autism experts in the fourth annual "Autism. A World of Opportunities" Conference (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Leading international experts in the field of Autism research gathered in Almaty for the fourth annual international Conference "Autism. World of Opportunities." The Conference, jointly organized by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation and Narxoz University, attracted over 500 in-person and 8,000 online participants over the course of two days (November 29th-30th). Among the speakers were leading researcher and UCLA professor, Dr. Connie Kasari, Adelphi University professor and author, Dr. Stephen Shore, renowned scientist and author, Dr. Temple Gradin, and many more ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Bulat Utemuratov Foundation's "Aid Card" celebrates its fifth year of philanthropic collaborationALMATY, Kazakhstan, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The Aid Card program, jointly initiated by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation , ForteBank and the Red Crescent of the Republic of Kazakhstan , is celebrating its fifth year of operation since it began providing support to people affected by ...
The conference, jointly organized by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation and Narxoz University, attracted over 500 in-person and 8,000 online participants over the course of two days.
Bulat Utemuratov Allocated Over $80 Million for Social Infrastructure Projects in Kazakhstan in 2022The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, established by the leading Kazakhstani businessman and philanthropist Bulat Utemuratov, allocated over $80 million for several social infrastructure projects in ...
