Vanity Stage | «Il potere del make-up» | un talk tra Nadine Langen | CEO Cosnova | e la designer Georgette Polizzi

Vanity Stage
Vanity Stage: «Il potere del make-up», un talk tra Nadine Langen, CEO Cosnova, e la designer Georgette Polizzi (Di venerdì 16 dicembre 2022) Come il make-up può aumentare la sicurezza in sé, come può amplificare l'autostima e offrire empowerment. Questi e altri argomenti simili saranno affrontati in un nuovo talk della serie Vanity Stage dal titolo «Il potere del make-up». Si terrà in streaming  il 19 dicembre alle ore 18:30 sui canali Instagram e Facebook di Vanity Fair Italia
