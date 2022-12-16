Nothing Phone (1) è il primo smartphone non Google a ottenere la Game Dashboard (Di venerdì 16 dicembre 2022) La Google Game Dashboard è disponibile per Nothing Phone (1) che è il primo smartPhone non Pixel a ottenerla. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Nothing Phone (1) : Android 13 Open Beta finalmente disponibile
Nothing Phone (2) non è una priorità - secondo Carl Pei
Nothing Phone (1) : arriva Android 13 beta e Carl Pei svela i costi di produzione
Android 13 si fa timidamente vedere su Nothing Phone (1)
Nothing Phone (1) e Android 13 : Carl Pei anticipa la novità - presto in beta?
Nothing Phone (1) : ecco le offerte del Black Friday di Amazon e WINDTRE
Nothing phone (1) si aggiorna ad Android 13, Nothing OS 1.5 beta porta importanti novitàComparso da relativamente poco, Nothing phone (1) ha già conquistato una piccola fetta di mercato, con fan che si aspettano grandi cose. Ora lo smartphone di Carl Pei è pronto per un nuovo, importante, aggiornamento . A partire da ...
Nothing Phone 1 riceve la beta Android 13 con Nothing OS 1.5Infatti, oltre alle consuete funzioni di Android 13, gli utenti sono stati piacevolmente sorpresi di scoprire che il Nothing Phone (1) ospita ora la suite Android 13 di strumenti di sicurezza ... Android 13 Beta arriva su Nothing Phone (1)! Ecco tutte le novità Hardware Upgrade
TECNO and portrait photographer Rankin, Make Every PHANTOM X2 User a Master of PhotographyTECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, has just launched its new flagship -- PHANTOM X2 Series at its flagship product launch event in Dubai. PHANTOM X2 Pro ...
Nothing Phone (1) Gets Exclusive Google Pixel Features With Android 13 UpdateThe Nothing Phone (1)’s beta update to Android 13, has made it the first non-Pixel Android device to include Google's Personal Safety tools. Nothing’s founder, Carl Pei, took to Twitter to announce ...
Nothing PhoneSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nothing Phone