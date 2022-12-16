Pokémon annuncia nuovi personaggi e nuova trama per la serie animata HOOK annuncia The Magical Mixture MillRED BULL INDIE FORGE - i vincitoriContinuano le offerte NVIDIA Peppa Pig: Avventure intorno al Mondo a marzo DIGIMON WORLD: NEXT ORDER nel nuovo trailerFESTEGGIAMENTI PER POKÉMON UNITEAnnuncio evento Battlefield 2042: Battaglia di Nordvik Nuovi giochi in arrivo su GeForce NOWL'AGGIORNAMENTO BARONE ROSSO DI MARAUDERS È DISPONIBILE Ultime Blog

Nothing Phone 1 è il primo smartphone non Google a ottenere la Game Dashboard

Nothing Phone
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

zazoom
Commenta
Nothing Phone (1) è il primo smartphone non Google a ottenere la Game Dashboard (Di venerdì 16 dicembre 2022) La Google Game Dashboard è disponibile per Nothing Phone (1) che è il primo smartPhone non Pixel a ottenerla. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi su tuttoandroid

Nothing phone (1) si aggiorna ad Android 13, Nothing OS 1.5 beta porta importanti novità

Comparso da relativamente poco, Nothing phone (1) ha già conquistato una piccola fetta di mercato, con fan che si aspettano grandi cose. Ora lo smartphone di Carl Pei è pronto per un nuovo, importante, aggiornamento . A partire da ...

Nothing Phone 1 riceve la beta Android 13 con Nothing OS 1.5

Infatti, oltre alle consuete funzioni di Android 13, gli utenti sono stati piacevolmente sorpresi di scoprire che il Nothing Phone (1) ospita ora la suite Android 13 di strumenti di sicurezza ... Android 13 Beta arriva su Nothing Phone (1)! Ecco tutte le novità  Hardware Upgrade

TECNO and portrait photographer Rankin, Make Every PHANTOM X2 User a Master of Photography

TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets globally, has just launched its new flagship -- PHANTOM X2 Series at its flagship product launch event in Dubai. PHANTOM X2 Pro ...

Nothing Phone (1) Gets Exclusive Google Pixel Features With Android 13 Update

The Nothing Phone (1)’s beta update to Android 13, has made it the first non-Pixel Android device to include Google's Personal Safety tools. Nothing’s founder, Carl Pei, took to Twitter to announce ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Nothing Phone
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Nothing Phone Nothing Phone primo smartphone Google