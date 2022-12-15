CES 2023: in anteprima tutte le novità di XGIMIXiaomi detiene più di 29.000 brevetti a livello globaleHogwarts Legacy: nuovo gameplay mostra open world, combat system e ...MultiVersus: arriva il Black Adam Dwayne Johnson e una nuova mappa a ...Private Division festeggia il 5° anniversario e annuncia la ...Polaroid le idee regalo perfette per NataleDead Space - i programmatori di parlano di un'atmosfera terrificanteHunt: Showdown - Arriva il nuovo evento live “Devil's Moon”Overwatch 2 - festività, amicizia e un Magico InvernoGTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars ora disponibileUltime Blog

Top marks for winning proposal by UNStudio, b720 & Esteyco for Madrid-Chamartín (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) AMSTERDAM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

  Adif AV this week announced that the design proposal submitted by UNStudio, with b720 Arquitectura and engineering firm Esteyco, has been named as the winning proposal in the competition for the integral remodelling of Madrid-Chamartín Clara Campoamor.The proposal was nominated by a 16-member jury. Other shortlisted teams included BIG, Foster + Partners, OMA, ZHA, Grimshaw and KPF. Ben van Berkel: "We are truly delighted that our design has been nominated as the winning proposal for this extremely exciting urban regeneration project. Madrid is fast becoming one of the most exciting and attractive cities in Europe. The transformation of this ...
