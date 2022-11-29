One Tree Hill | Sophia Bush e Hilarie Burton | Il creatore ci minacciava e ci diceva che eravamo troppo grasse

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) Le star di One, hanno rievocato gli episodi spiacevoli occorsi sul set e la terribile atmosfera dovuta aldella serie.e Bethany Joy Lenz hanno rievocato l'esperienza sul set della serie Onenel podcast Drama Queens, concentrandosi soprattutto sull'infausta storyline delle foto su Maxim narrata nella quarta stagione. Le attrici hanno rievocato il quarto episodio in particolare, durate il quale Brooke () scatta a Rachel (Danneel Ackles) alcune foto per la rivista Maxim. L'episodio è andato in onda nell'ottobre 2006, un mese prima che ...