SmallRig Introduces 4 Powerful COB LED Video Lights with AstralTech Optical System

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 25 novembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/'s new,COB LEDare based on an innovative "that provides over 35% greater output than comparable products. The B-series (Bi-Color) offer color temperature control from 2,700K-6,500K, and the D-series (Daylight) produce critically precise 5,600K output. The "combines larger, higher power LED chips, custom made high transmission (97%) multi-coated front glass and a COB bead design arrangement that provides even color mixing. The new shape is inspired from air vehicle, the housing is made of metal + V-0 fire retardant material, more exquisite and durable. At 1m (3.3ft)a ...