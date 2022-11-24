TBSI at Tsinghua SIGS developed a triboelectric vibration sensor for machinery condition monitoring

(Di giovedì 24 novembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/Wenbo Ding's group at-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute,Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research ofsensing. This studya highly sensitive self-poweredbased on thenanogenerator (TENG), which is successfully used to monitor the operatings of mechanical gear systems, reaching a recognition accuracy of 99.78%. The research article entitled "A Highly Sensitivefor" was published in the journal Advanced Energy Materials and ...

About:- Berkeley Shenzhen Institute () is jointly established byUniversity and University of California, Berkeley under the support of the Shenzhen Municipal Government. ...About:- Berkeley Shenzhen Institute () is jointly established byUniversity and University of California, Berkeley under the support of the Shenzhen Municipal Government. ...Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce that it has completed its earn-in of a 100% interest in the Knauss Creek property. The flagship ...Wenbo Ding's group at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research of vibration sensing. This study developed ...