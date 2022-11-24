TBSI at Tsinghua SIGS developed a triboelectric vibration sensor for machinery condition monitoring (Di giovedì 24 novembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Wenbo Ding's group at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research of vibration sensing. This study developed a highly sensitive self-powered vibration sensor based on the triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG), which is successfully used to monitor the operating conditions of mechanical gear systems, reaching a recognition accuracy of 99.78%. The research article entitled "A Highly Sensitive triboelectric vibration sensor for machinery condition monitoring" was published in the journal Advanced Energy Materials and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TBSI at Tsinghua SIGS published an important research review on the technological breakthrough in on - chip LIDAR systems on NatureAbout: Tsinghua - Berkeley Shenzhen Institute (TBSI) is jointly established by Tsinghua University and University of California, Berkeley under the support of the Shenzhen Municipal Government. ...
TBSI at Tsinghua SIGS developed a triboelectric vibration sensor for machinery condition monitoringWenbo Ding's group at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research of vibration sensing. This study developed ...
