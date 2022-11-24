Con l’arrivo Black Friday si moltiplicano le offerte imperdibili di ...Il Black Friday di Proscenic: in offerta gli alleati per una pulizia ...Gungrave G.O.R.E RecensioneALLA MILAN GAMES WEEK POKÉMON SCARLATTO E VIOLETTOMondiali Qatar: follia in Arabia Saudita dopo la vittoria contro ...Campionato Mondiale della Farming Simulator League conclusoOverwatch 2: Il trailer di Ramattra e PE raddoppiatiPoliniani Editore alla Milan Games Week & Cartoomics 2022ALLA MILAN GAMESWEEK BEN 7 ESCLUSIVE FUNKO POP!GTA Online: l'evento dei colpi culmina con una nuova sfidaUltime Blog

TBSI at Tsinghua SIGS developed a triboelectric vibration sensor for machinery condition monitoring

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Wenbo Ding's group at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research of vibration sensing.

Wenbo Ding's group at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research of vibration sensing. This study developed a highly sensitive self-powered vibration sensor based on the triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG), which is successfully used to monitor the operating conditions of mechanical gear systems, reaching a recognition accuracy of 99.78%. The research article entitled "A Highly Sensitive triboelectric vibration sensor for machinery condition monitoring" was published in the journal Advanced Energy Materials and ...
Tsinghua - Berkeley Shenzhen Institute (TBSI) is jointly established by Tsinghua University and University of California, Berkeley under the support of the Shenzhen Municipal Government.

Tsinghua - Berkeley Shenzhen Institute (TBSI) is jointly established by Tsinghua University and University of California, Berkeley under the support of the Shenzhen Municipal Government.

Wenbo Ding's group at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School, have made important achievements in the research of vibration sensing. This study developed
