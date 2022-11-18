Impact 17.11.2022 Tradiranno il loro leader? (Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di Impact. Manca solo un giorno a Over Drive, l’ultimo PPV del 2022 targato Impact. Sale l’attesa per diversi match di cartello, come quello tra Josh Alexander e Frankie Kazarian per l’Impact World Title, ma anche tra Masha Slamovich e Jordynne Grace per l’Impact Knockouts World Champion. Scopriamo come si svilupperanno le varie storyline la notte prima di Over Drive. Black Taurus sconfigge PJ Black (2 / 5) BACKSTAGE: Firma di contratto con un gran clima di pace tra Frankie Kazarian e Josh Alexander. I due si scambiano complimenti mentre Scott D’Amore passa loro i fogli da firmare per sancire il match di Over Drive. Scatta però qualche scaramuccia che coinvolge anche le mogli. Successivamente Frankie si ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Preview Impact Wrestling: La vendetta di CallihanQuesta sera andrà in scena un nuovo episodio di Impact Wrestling on AXS TV e per l'occasione si tratterà dell'ultima fermata pronta a precedere i fatti di Over Drive, lo speciale della federazione can ...
