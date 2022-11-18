Impact 17 11 2022 Tradiranno il loro leader?

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa nuova puntata di. Manca solo un giorno a Over Drive, l’ultimo PPV deltargato. Sale l’attesa per diversi match di cartello, come quello tra Josh Alexander e Frankie Kazarian per l’World Title, ma anche tra Masha Slamovich e Jordynne Grace per l’Knockouts World Champion. Scopriamo come si svilupperanno le varie storyline la notte prima di Over Drive. Black Taurus sconfigge PJ Black (2 / 5) BACKSTAGE: Firma di contratto con un gran clima di pace tra Frankie Kazarian e Josh Alexander. I due si scambiano complimenti mentre Scott D’Amore passai fogli da firmare per sancire il match di Over Drive. Scatta però qualche scaramuccia che coinvolge anche le mogli. Successivamente Frankie si ...