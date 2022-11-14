OeKB CSD and Montran deliver CSD Issuer Platform to OeKB CSD Clients

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022)will provide true end-to-end digitalization to its client segments in Austria via's next-generation solutions VIENNA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/CSD, the Austrian Central Securities Depository, and, a leading provider of capital market software, today announced the successfully completed implementation of theCSD: afor the digital management of securities based on's core Central Securities Depository (CSD) solution. Both companies celebrated the successful launch with a go-live event in Vienna. This is a major milestone in the digitalization of custody infrastructure on the Austrian Capital Market, enabled by the ...