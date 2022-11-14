NVIDIA lancia la GeForce RTX 4080Proscenic anticipa il Black Friday e rivela le nuove offerte Tiziano Ferro in lacrime : Da piccolo venivo sempre preso in giroMARCELL JACOBS ANNUNCIA LA DATA DEL DEBUTTO 2023L' incontro segreto di Francesco Totti e Ilary BlasiDragonflight - il 15 novembre il livestream della patch pre-espansioneIl Comune collabora con Cyclomedia per mappare MilanoArriva iotty Plus e la casa diventa sempre più smart AGGIORNAMENTO EA SPORTS FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 DISPONIBILEI MIXERS SONO I CAMPIONI ITALIANI DEL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCHUltime Blog

OeKB CSD and Montran deliver CSD Issuer Platform to OeKB CSD Clients

OeKB CSD
OeKB CSD and Montran deliver CSD Issuer Platform to OeKB CSD Clients (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) OeKB will provide true end-to-end digitalization to its client segments in Austria via Montran's next-generation solutions VIENNA, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

OeKB CSD, the Austrian Central Securities Depository, and Montran, a leading provider of capital market software, today announced the successfully completed implementation of the OeKB CSD Issuer Platform: a Platform for the digital management of securities based on Montran's core Central Securities Depository (CSD) solution. Both companies celebrated the successful launch with a go-live event in Vienna. This is a major milestone in the digitalization of custody infrastructure on the Austrian Capital Market, enabled by the ...
