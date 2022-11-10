Pugile David Morrell umilia l'avversario e balla e imita Ronaldo : ...Dimagrire aumentando il metabolismo : perdere peso in modo sanoTales of Symphonia Remastered arriva a 2023DIRIGERA - hub di IKEA per prodotti smartSeagate - arriva l'unità disco ispirata a God of War RagnarökIl terzo capitolo di Dragonflight Retaggi è ora disponibileDal 22 al 25 novembre Amazon apre la Black Friday GalleryTerremoto Oggi Marche magnitudo 5.7 : Sciame sismico 20 scosseConsigli per prendersi cura della propria pelle in invernoRivelati nuovi dettagli su Pokémon Scarlatto e Pokémon ViolettoUltime Blog

Global Innovation Challenge 2023 Inviting Participants in Living Assistance Robot Contest Designed to Help People with Disabilities Walk Independently

Global Innovation
"Global Innovation Challenge 2023" Inviting Participants in "Living Assistance Robot Contest" Designed to Help People with Disabilities "Walk Independently" (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The Global Innovation Challenge Executive Committee (hereinafter referred to as "GIC Executive Committee") based in Tokyo is pleased to announce the "Global Innovation Challenge 2023 Living Assistance Robot Contest" (hereinafter referred to as "GIC Contest") will be held next year at the "GIC Tsukuba Innovation Center" in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, providing total prize money of USD1,000,000. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106211/202211019056/ prw PI2fl rDD8D0fK.jpg               Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106211/202211019056/ prw PI1fl EGqhrMv2.png               Official ...
