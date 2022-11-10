ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS UNVEILING UPGRADED TOP-TIER 'X-CUBE 90 on GPX' AND VALUE CONSOLE 'X-CUBE 60' AT RSNA 2022 (Di giovedì 10 novembre 2022) - SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, a state-of-the-art MEDICAL equipment manufacturer, will present a new range of high-performance diagnostic equipment at the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) radiology conference. MEDICAL practitioners, clinical specialists, and Radiology researchers at the RSNA scientific gathering can look forward to demonstrations of ALPINION's newly UPGRADED X-CUBE Series: 90 and 70 on GPX and the newly launched VALUE CONSOLE unit: X-CUBE 60. The X-CUBE series aims to offer the highest level of ultrasound ...Leggi su iltempo
ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS, a state-of-the-art MEDICAL equipment manufacturer, will present a new range of high-performance diagnostic equipment at the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) radiology conference. MEDICAL practitioners, clinical specialists, and Radiology researchers at the RSNA scientific gathering can look forward to demonstrations of ALPINION's newly UPGRADED X-CUBE Series: 90 and 70 on GPX and the newly launched VALUE CONSOLE unit: X-CUBE 60. The X-CUBE series aims to offer the highest level of ultrasound ...Leggi su iltempo
ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS UNVEILING UPGRADED TOP - TIER 'X - CUBE 90 on GPX' AND VALUE CONSOLE 'X - CUBE 60' AT RSNA 2022SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - ALPINION Medical Systems, a state - of - the - art medical equipment manufacturer, will present a new range of high - performance diagnostic equipment at the Radiological Society of North America's (...
ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS UNVEILING UPGRADED TOP - TIER 'X - CUBE 90 on GPX' AND VALUE CONSOLE 'X - CUBE 60' AT RSNA 2022SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - ALPINION Medical Systems, a state - of - the - art medical equipment manufacturer, will present a new range of high - performance diagnostic equipment at the Radiological Society of North America's (... Tumore al seno, grazie alla solidarietà all'Idi-Ircss di Roma arriva ecografo di ultima generazione la Repubblica
ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS UNVEILING UPGRADED TOP-TIER 'X-CUBE 90 on GPX' AND VALUE CONSOLE 'X-CUBE 60' AT RSNA 2022ALPINION Medical Systems, a state-of-the-art medical equipment manufacturer, will present a new range of high-performance diagnostic equipment at the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) ...
ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS SHOWCASING THE LATEST INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND TECHNOLOGY AT RSNA 2022CUBE 90 on GPX' and Debuting Value Console 'X-CUBE 60' Unit Are Among the New-Generation of Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems to Be Demonstrated at the ...
ALPINION MEDICALSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ALPINION MEDICAL