Sterling Partners with Yoti to Launch an Exclusive Portable Digital Identity Solution Internationally

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) - NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/(NASDAQ: STER), a leading provider of background ands, is partneringcompany, to streamline background checks and expand theirs. This collaboration brings together's more than 45 years of expertise in background screening's innovativeverification technology. The globalhip will expand'scapabilities in EMEA and APAC, and accelerate its vision to create privacy-centricidentities ...