REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN APT AND ATEMPT TRIALS (Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 8, 2022 REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotechnology start-up seeking to revolutionize precision oncology through diagnostic innovation, today announced another validation of HER2DX®, the world's first specialized genomic test for HER2+ breast cancer. /PRNewswire/
The data was obtained from analysis of diagnostic tumor samples from the completed APT and ATEMPT phase II clinical TRIALS. The APT clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2015, demonstrated that a de-escalation treatment strategy based on weekly paclitaxel for 3 months and one year of trastuzumab (TH) is highly efficacious for patients with small node-negative HER2+ tumors. The ATEMPT clinical trial, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2021, demonstrated that 17 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
