REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN APT AND ATEMPT TRIALS

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 8, 2022GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotechnology start-up seeking to revolutionize precision oncology through diagnostic innovation, today announced another validation of, the world's first specialized genomic test for HER2+ breast cancer. /PRNewswire/The data was obtained from analysis of diagnostic tumor samples from the completed APT andphase II clinical. The APT clinical trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2015, demonstrated that a de-escalation treatment strategy based on weekly paclitaxel for 3 months and one year of trastuzumab (TH) is highly efficacious for patients with small node-negative HER2+ tumors. Theclinical trial, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in 2021, demonstrated that 17 ...