CIIE 2022 | XCMG Signs Purchasing Intentions with Kawasaki | Linde Hydraulics | Danfoss | and Daimler AG | Totaling US$60 Million

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 8 novembre 2022) Equipment and componentstrengthens the resilience of's supply chain, furthering highly coordinated digital transformation SHANGHAI, Nov. 8,/PRNewswire/(SHE:000425) has confirmedfour notable global suppliers –andAG - at the 5th China International Import Expo (), taking place from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai. "has actively sought to establish an allianceinternational suppliers atfor five consecutive years, to build a ...