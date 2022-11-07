CGTN: Shanghai eyes sci-tech innovation as key driving force for development (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai, China's commercial hub, has once again attracted the world's top scientists to its annual science gala – the World Laureates Forum (WLF), as the city underscores science and technology innovation as a key driving force for its high-quality development. The fifth WLF, one of the world's largest sci-tech gatherings held annually in the metropolitan since 2018, kicked off on Sunday with the theme "Science forward: Create a bright future." More than 60 top scientists from over 20 countries and regions, including 27 Nobel Prize laureates, attended the two-day event online and offline. Two scientists won WLA Prize At the opening ceremony on Sunday, the inaugural World Laureates Association (WLA) Prize, an international science ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
