Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 novembre 2022) BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/The 5thInternational Import Expo (CIIE), which will be held on November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, is set to welcome major companies from across the globe. Over 280 of the world's top 500 enterprises and industry giants will participate in the event, among which nearly 90 percent are returning participants from last year, according to the CIIE Bureau and General Administration of Customs. Since 2018, the annual fair has served as an open channel for international investment and procurement, part of's drive to open its market to the world. "Promoting high-up" is stressed in a report to the 20th National Congress of the CPC, which saidshould "steadily expand institutionalupregard to ...