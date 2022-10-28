NOTICE: MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION STATEMENT ON DATA SECURITY INCIDENT (Di venerdì 28 ottobre 2022) - BATAVIA, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
At MULTI-COLOR CORPORATION ("MCC") we value our customers and employees and understand the importance of protecting personal information. Unfortunately, we regret to provide this NOTICE that we were the victim of a cyberattack. On September 29, 2022, MCC discovered that a third party had unauthorized access to our information technology environment. In response, MCC immediately deployed SECURITY measures to address the threat and retained an external INCIDENT response team to accelerate our recovery efforts. We proactively notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other domestic and foreign regulatory officials in jurisdictions where MCC has operations, including DATA protection authorities in the European Union,
