The Conjuring 4 in sviluppo | scelto lo sceneggiatore del sequel

The Conjuring
The Conjuring 4 in sviluppo, scelto lo sceneggiatore del sequel (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) Torna la saga horror degli investigatori del paranormale, Ed e Lorraine Warren, confermata la produzione di The Conjuring 4 che ora ha anche uno sceneggiatore. Ed e Lorraine Warren stanno per fare ritorno sul grande schermo. L'Hollywood Reporter ha confermato che The Conjuring 4 è in lavorazione, annunciando il nome dello sceneggiatore coinvolto: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Johnson-McGoldrick non è estraneo al mondo di The Conjuring, avendo scritto il secondo e il terzo film del franchise, The Conjuring - Il caso Enfield e The Conjuring: Per Ordine Del Diavolo del 2021, nuovo successo al botteghino per la saga horror. Johnson-McGoldrick ha anche scritto l'attesissimo sequel di Aquaman, Aquaman e il Regno Perduto. The Conjuring: ...
The Conjuring 4 in sviluppo, scelto lo sceneggiatore del sequel

Ed e Lorraine Warren stanno per fare ritorno sul grande schermo. L'Hollywood Reporter ha confermato che The Conjuring 4 è in lavorazione, annunciando il nome dello sceneggiatore coinvolto : David Leslie Johnson - McGoldrick. Johnson - McGoldrick non è estraneo al mondo di The Conjuring, avendo scritto ...

'The Conjuring 4' Production Confirmed

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line Cinema is currently preparing for the production of The Conjuring 4, which will be scribed by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also wrote the ...
