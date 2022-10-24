Il Face Unlock dei Pixel 7 può abilitare i pagamenti contactless in Europa (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) Sembra che gli utenti in possesso di un Google Pixel 7 o Pixel 7 Pro possano sfruttare il Face Unlock per autorizzare pagamenti contactless. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE - in arrivo la variante per il mercato europeo di Civi 2... 5G Sistema operativo : Android 12 Interfaccia utente : MIUI 13 Batteria : 4500 mAh non rimovibile con ricarica a 67W Lettore di impronte : SI (in - screen) Face Unlock : SI NFC : SI Dimensioni : 159.
Honor X6 - il nuovo entry level debutta nel Regno Unito ad un prezzo contenuto... 4G Sistema operativo : Android 12 Interfaccia utente : Magic UI 6.1 Batteria : 5000 mAh non rimovibile Lettore di impronte : SI (laterale) Face Unlock : SI Dimensioni : 163.7 x 75.1 x 8.7 mm Peso : ... Ancora Pixel 7: design raffinato e Face Unlock! Androidworld
European Pixel 7 owners can use not-so-secure Face Unlock for payments without worriesGoogle had previously said that the Pixel 7's Face Unlock system was not secure enough for contactless payments but an EU rule means that European consumers can use it with peace of mind.
Pixel 7 Face Unlock Allows For Contactless Payments… In EuropeThe Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with both face unlock feature, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. You can use that fingerprint scanner to unlock the device, and make contactless payments, of ...
