Velox Launches Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control Technology for Digital Printing on Plastic Tubes

Velox Launches
Velox Launches Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control Technology for Digital Printing on Plastic Tubes (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Innovative ink Technology for mass production direct-to-Shape Digital Printing enables unmatched photorealism quality and ultra-sharp text and lines ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel and DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Velox Ltd., an innovative developer and manufacturer of mass production direct-to-Shape Digital decoration solutions, today announced its latest ink Technology innovation: Micro-Pixel Drop Shape Control for extruded Plastic and laminated Tubes. The new Technology delivers exceptionally photorealistic accuracy in images, fine graphic elements, and ultra-sharp text and lines, with high ink ...
