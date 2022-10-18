Veeva Introduces New ePRO Application for Faster Access to Patient Data

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022)simplifies the collection and exchange of-reported outcomes in digital clinical trials BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of, a key advancement in-centric digital trials. Themakes it easier fors to complete assessments on a mobile device or web browser and enables real-timefor sponsors and clinical research sites. As part of a connected platform for clinical trials, study teams can useto exchange high-qualityacross the clinical ecosystem for improved transparency and collaboration. According to research sites, the ...