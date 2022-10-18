Draghi dell’Isola delle Tempeste, oggi in uscitaYAS!GAMES - nuovi giochi da tavolo al Lucca Comics & Games 2022Acer for Education partecipa a Didacta Sicilia CMON sarà a Lucca Comics & Games 2022Nikita Pelizon al Grande Fratello Vip : Ho sofferto di depressione e ...Come non finire nella rete: 7 segnali che sei vittima di un attacco ...Apex Legends: Eclissi presenta la nuova leggenda - CatalystRiot Games acquisisce Wargaming SydneyPoliniani Editore diventa licenziatario per il brand Dungeons & ...La Tastiera ottico-meccanica Vulcan II MAX è disponibileUltime Blog

Veeva Introduces New ePRO Application for Faster Access to Patient Data

Veeva Introduces
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Veeva Introduces New ePRO Application for Faster Access to Patient Data (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) Veeva ePRO simplifies the collection and exchange of Patient-reported outcomes in digital clinical trials BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva ePRO, a key advancement in Patient-centric digital trials. The Application makes it easier for Patients to complete assessments on a mobile device or web browser and enables real-time Data Access for sponsors and clinical research sites. As part of a connected platform for clinical trials, study teams can use ePRO to exchange high-quality Data across the clinical ecosystem for improved transparency and collaboration. According to research sites, the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Veeva Introduces New ePRO Application for Faster Access to Patient Data

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the availability of Veeva ePRO, a key advancement in patient-centric digital trials. The application makes it easier for patients to complete assessments on ...

Veeva Systems: Veeva Introduces New ePRO Application for Faster Access to Patient Data

Veeva ePRO simplifies the collection and exchange of patient-reported outcomes in digital clinical trials BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Veeva Introduces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Veeva Introduces Veeva Introduces ePRO Application Faster