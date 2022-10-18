CATL Signs Sole Battery Supply Agreement with Primergy Solar for the Monumental 690 MW Gemini Solar + Storage Project (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) NINGDE, China, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader in new energy innovative technologies, announces today that it has entered a Sole Battery Supply Agreement with Primergy Solar LLC (Primergy), a leading developer, owner and operator of utility and distributed scale Solar and Storage, for the record breaking US$1.2 billion Gemini Solar+Storage Project outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. Once completed, Gemini will be one of the largest operational Solar + Storage ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CATL signs five - year strategic cooperation agreement with SERES, supplies Qilin batteries for new AITO models... thus offering consumers a real smart driving experience.' Zhang Xinghai, founder and Chairman of SERES, said: 'CATL is a global leader of innovative technologies, and its technological strengths and ...
