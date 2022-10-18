Draghi dell’Isola delle Tempeste, oggi in uscitaYAS!GAMES - nuovi giochi da tavolo al Lucca Comics & Games 2022Acer for Education partecipa a Didacta Sicilia CMON sarà a Lucca Comics & Games 2022Nikita Pelizon al Grande Fratello Vip : Ho sofferto di depressione e ...Come non finire nella rete: 7 segnali che sei vittima di un attacco ...Apex Legends: Eclissi presenta la nuova leggenda - CatalystRiot Games acquisisce Wargaming SydneyPoliniani Editore diventa licenziatario per il brand Dungeons & ...La Tastiera ottico-meccanica Vulcan II MAX è disponibileUltime Blog

5 Minute Dungeon, fuori tutti in un lampo! (Di martedì 18 ottobre 2022) 5 Minute Dungeon – Credete che per uscire da un Dungeon dopo aver affrontato innumerevoli mostri e boss, richieda un’intera campagna di gioco? Beh allora non avete ancora provato questo frenetico gioco della DV Games, creato da Connor Reid ed illustrato da Alex Diochon.5 Minute Dungeon è un gioco di carte cooperativo per 2-5 giocatori. Indovinate la sua durata? Esatto, proprio 5 minuti scanditi (tolta spiegazione e setup). I Boss finali – PHC Emanuele Iuliano 5 Minute Dungeon – Ambientazione & Ispirazione Per affrontare le insidie di questo oscuro sotterraneo, ogni giocatore potrà vestire i panni di uno dei 10 eroi a disposizione. Tali eroi sono rappresentati dalla classi tipiche di un GDR a tema fantasy: paladino, ranger, mago, stregone, ecc.Come anticipato ...
