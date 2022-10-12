Padova : 18enne muore per aver bevuto del metadoneCecilia Rodriguez e Ignazio Moser super hot : Lo abbiamo fatto nei ...Caro bollette : Insulta la moglie per il consumo di acqua e luce e i ...PALLAVOLO MONDIALE FEMMINILE: UNA GSUPER ITALIA BATTE LA CINA E VOLA ...Need for Speed Unbound: uno sguardo alla direzione artisticaEA SPORTS PGA TOUR | Official Teaser TrailerXbox - nuovo controller Lunar Shift Special EditionThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Music from the Continent: biglietti ...ROCCAT Syn MAX Air, Cuffie da gaming di qualità premiumWarner Bros. Games - nuovo trailer di Gotham KnightsUltime Blog

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Pete Davidson e Michelle Yeoh nel cast (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) Pete Davidson e Michelle Yeoh si uniscono al cast vocale di Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, primo capitolo di una nuova trilogia ambientata negli anni '90. Michelle Yeoh e Pete Davidson entrano a far parte del cast del preannunciato Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. I due attori doppieranno Maximal Airazor e Autobot Mirage nel nuovo capitolo del franchise Paramount. Il regista di Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Steven Caple Jr., ha condiviso la news del casting su Instagram, pubblicando due video delle sessioni di registrazione con le due star ...
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson to play Transformers in Rise Of The Beasts

Pete Davidson will play Autobot Mirage and Michelle Yeoh will play Maximal Airazor in the next Transformers movie ...
