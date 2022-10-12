Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Pete Davidson e Michelle Yeoh nel cast (Di mercoledì 12 ottobre 2022) Pete Davidson e Michelle Yeoh si uniscono al cast vocale di Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, primo capitolo di una nuova trilogia ambientata negli anni '90. Michelle Yeoh e Pete Davidson entrano a far parte del cast del preannunciato Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. I due attori doppieranno Maximal Airazor e Autobot Mirage nel nuovo capitolo del franchise Paramount. Il regista di Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Steven Caple Jr., ha condiviso la news del casting su Instagram, pubblicando due video delle sessioni di registrazione con le due star ...Leggi su movieplayer
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Pete Davidson e Michelle Yeoh nel castMichelle Yeoh e Pete Davidson entrano a far parte del cast del preannunciato Transformers: Rise of the Beasts . I due attori doppieranno Maximal Airazor e Autobot Mirage nel nuovo capitolo del franchise Paramount. Il regista di Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , Steven Caple ...
Transformers: EarthSpark trailer e poster della nuova serie Paramount+Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) è il produttore esecutivo e Claudia Spinelli, ... GUARDA: Transformers: War for Cybertron: Il Regno, il trailer della serie animata in arrivo su ... Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Pete Davidson e Michelle Yeoh nel cast Movieplayer.it
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Pete Davidson e Michelle Yeoh nel castPete Davidson e Michelle Yeoh si uniscono al cast vocale di Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, primo capitolo di una nuova trilogia ambientata negli anni '90. Michelle Yeoh e Pete Davidson entrano a fa ...
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson to play Transformers in Rise Of The BeastsPete Davidson will play Autobot Mirage and Michelle Yeoh will play Maximal Airazor in the next Transformers movie ...
Transformers RiseSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Transformers Rise