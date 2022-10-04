Firmenich Annual General Meeting 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 4 ottobre 2022) GENEVA, Oct. 4,/PRNewswire/International S.A., the world's largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, held itson October 4,. All proposals of the Board of Directors to thewere approved.'s Chairman Patricksaid: "I am proud of our solid performance and the continuous growth of our business. Throughout the year, we have continued to invest in innovation, to help our customers win in a rapidly evolving environment. As leaders in responsible business, we have also continued to press forward on sustainability. I want to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support, as we embark ...