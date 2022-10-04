Firmenich Annual General Meeting 2022 (Di martedì 4 ottobre 2022) GENEVA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Firmenich International S.A., the world's largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, held its Annual General Meeting on October 4, 2022. All proposals of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved. Firmenich's Chairman Patrick Firmenich said: "I am proud of our solid performance and the continuous growth of our business. Throughout the year, we have continued to invest in innovation, to help our customers win in a rapidly evolving environment. As leaders in responsible business, we have also continued to press forward on sustainability. I want to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support, as we embark ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Firmenich International S.A., the world's largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, held its Annual General Meeting on October 4, 2022. All proposals of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved. Firmenich's Chairman Patrick Firmenich said: "I am proud of our solid performance and the continuous growth of our business. Throughout the year, we have continued to invest in innovation, to help our customers win in a rapidly evolving environment. As leaders in responsible business, we have also continued to press forward on sustainability. I want to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support, as we embark ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Firmenich appoints three outstanding new Master PerfumersFirmenich had an annual turnover of 4.7 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2022. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com . Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898601/...
Firmenich Strengthens Sustainability Performance in FY2022Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.7 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2022. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com . [1] Firmenich moved to majority ownership of ArtSci ...
Firmenich appoints three outstanding new Master PerfumersFirmenich appoints three outstanding new Master Perfumers Sep 14, 2022 (PRNewswire via COMTEX) -- PR Newswire GENEVA, Elite ...
Firmenich Annual General Meeting 2022Firmenich International S.A., the world's largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, held its Annual General Meeting on October 4, 2022.
Firmenich AnnualSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Firmenich Annual