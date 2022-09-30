Autel Robotics Kicks off Brand Day with Autel Flight Club Video Contest (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) - BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Autel Robotics, a leading developer of drones and aerial photography devices, has today embarked on a series of activities for its official AutelDay Brand event. Lasting from September 17 to October 31, AutelDay's theme of this year is "New Perspectives. New Possibilities." and includes the Autel Flight Club Video Contest. The competition invites users to explore the infinite possibilities when taking to the skies and shooting film from a new perspective. Autel hopes entrants will employ the EVO Nano series, EVO Lite series or EVO II series drones to create short ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Global Multirotor Drone Market size is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the ...Key companies profiled in the report include AeroVironment, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Autel Robotics, ideaForge Technology Pvt. Ltd., Draganfly Inc., Embention Sistemas Inteligentes SA, Aero ...
