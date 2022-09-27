Usain Bolt, Jacobs va forte ma il record del mondo non lo batterà maiBorsa per infermiere soccorritore e domiciliare: cosa deve contenere?In coma pugile colombiano dopo essere crollato durante un incontroAggiornamento 2.1 di Battlefield 2042: Nuovo veicolo, Armi Vault, ...EArts svela la tabella di marcia per l'ecosistema SPORTS FIFA 23Le strabilianti immagini di come sarebbero Elvis Presley, Freddie ...Round One 2022: IIDEA inaugura il progetto “Education”Trust - soluzioni per creare la prima postazione da gamingOXENFREE è ora disponibile su NetflixL’11 e il 12 ottobre arrivano le Offerte esclusive Prime di AmazonUltime Blog

Prosoma Digital Therapeutics and EVERSANA Announce Commercialisation Partnership for New Therapeutic Supporting Mental Health and Behavioural Needs of Cancer Patients

Prosoma Digital Therapeutics and EVERSANA Announce Commercialisation Partnership for New Therapeutic Supporting Mental Health and Behavioural Needs of Cancer Patients (Di martedì 27 settembre 2022) - CHICAGO and WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Prosoma Digital Therapeutics, innovators in reinventing Healthcare for oncology Patients, has partnered with EVERSANA®, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, to support the expected launch and Commercialisation for Prosoma's Digital therapy to support the Mental Health of Cancer Patients. The Digital therapy, Living Well, is the company's proprietary application designed to improve the quality of life and reduce stress, anxiety, and depression symptoms related to Cancer diagnosis and ...
