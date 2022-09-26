Ultime Blog

Ideanomics launches a product design studio to create a new generation of high-performance electric mobility and charging solutions

Ideanomics launches
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), is strengthening its position as a leading commercial electric vehicle and charging OEM by establishing in-house design capabilities. Ideanomics design will shape the future of commercial EV solutions industrywide and strengthen Ideanomics' balance sheet by embedding a more cost-effective, efficient, and standardized design process across the organization.  "Ideanomics design is our soul. We now have a team of remarkable people with strong automotive and industrial design experience who, for the first time, have ...
