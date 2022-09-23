The Elder Scrolls Online - la live per l’evento l'Eredità dei bretoni ...PICO 4 l’headset VR all-in-one leggero2N aggiorna il sistema operativo per soddisfare le priorità dei ...La patch 2.5 del PTR di Diablo II: Resurrected ora disponibileDreamWorks Dragons: Leggende dei Nove Regni disponibileHearthstone - Il Mini-set La Fauce è Uguale per Tutti“IL TALENTO DI MR. CROCODILE” IN JUST DANCE 2023 EDITION!GTA online: Dinka Kanjo SJ e Postlude ora disponibiliLoL Esports e Lil Nas X presentano STAR WALKIN - l'inno dei Mondiali ...Dune: Spice Wars presenta la casata imperiale CorrinoUltime Blog

Sinopec Receives Airworthiness Certificate for China's First Large-Scale Production of Bio-jet Fuel (Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) Fuel Derived From Used Cooking Oil Underlines Sinopec's Long-term Strategy for Sustainable Development BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Sinopec Zhenhai Refinery of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") obtained a bio-jet Fuel Airworthiness Certificate issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on September 19. The First batch of bio-jet Fuel will be shipped to the Airbus (China) Tianjin plant this month. The Fuel, derived from used cooking oil, will then be used for flights across China. This will mark the First time that Large-Scale produced bio-jet ...
