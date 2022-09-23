PHNIX Will Attend 2022 Interclima and Chillventa Expo with Its Newest Heat Pump Innovations

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 23 settembre 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23,/PRNewswire/and. Both of the HVAC trade shows are well-known in theindustry. In these few months,teams were busy preparing for these two upcoming events and would bring to the shows the most innovative products. About the Showshas been France's long-standing trade showinternational reach, which is the place to be foring equipment of all sizes for all types of buildings and markets, both new-build and renovation projects. Itbe held in Paris, France from October 3rd to 6th this year.is a leading ...