HASBRO PULSE: ARRIVA IN ITALIA LA PIATTAFORMA PER COLLEZIONISTIGUNDAM EVOLUTION DISPONIBILE PER PCNasce Polaroid MusicPistola Massaggio Muscolare Professionale Silenziosa Sconto e OffertaLogitech annuncia il microfono XLR Blue Sona e Litra Beam Desktop Key ...Logitech G CLOUD porta il game streaming a un nuovo livelloDisponibile in Italia il Controller Wireless Elite per Xbox Series 2 ...Logitech G annuncia il volante PRO Racing Wheel e pedaliera PRO ...EA SPORTS PORTA TED LASSO E L'AFC RICHMOND IN FIFA 23Amazon presenta il nuovo tablet Fire HD 8Ultime Blog

CGTN | Major-country diplomacy benefits the world-at-large

CGTN Major
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: Major-country diplomacy benefits the world-at-large (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is attending the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 18 to 25. On the margins of the general debate, Wang is hosting meetings with various officials from other countries and leaders of the UN to discuss their relationships with China and the challenges the world is facing. In the second part of the 10-part series "The China Path: A Panoramic Decoding" published by CGTN, the article titled "Major-country diplomacy benefits the world-at-large" articulates how China could contribute to solving global issues. The article argues that multilateralism can help to moderate over the impact of difficult issues and is ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

CGTN: China offers solutions to fix deficit in global security, development

... China will work with Russia to fulfill their responsibilities as major countries and play a ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 09 - 16/China - offers - solutions - to - fix - deficit - in - global - ...

CGTN: Why China is speeding up research on core technologies

... actively participate in solving the major challenges facing mankind, and strive to promote the ... https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 09 - 07/Why - China - is - speeding - up - research - on - core - ...

CGTN: Major-country diplomacy benefits the world-at-large

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is attending the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 18 to 25. On the margins of the general ...

Major earthquake rocks western Mexico

While Mexicans are thankful for the low casualty count, the quake’s timing, on a date increasingly linked to natural disasters, has many in the country rattled.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Major
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN Major CGTN Major country diplomacy benefits