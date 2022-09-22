CGTN | Major-country diplomacy benefits the world-at-large

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is attending the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 18 to 25. On the margins of the general debate, Wang is hosting meetings with various officials from other countries and leaders of the UN to discuss their relationships with China and the challenges theis facing. In the second part of the 10-part series "The China Path: A Panoramic Decoding" published by, the article titled "the-at-" articulates how China could contribute to solving global issues. The article argues that multilateralism can help to moderate over the impact of difficult issues and is ...