Die by the Blade verrà lanciato per PC e console a novembreStartup innovative: trend in crescita per il settore salute e wellnessDiablo Immortal - aggiornamento in arrivo il 28 settembreHisense Laser Cinema PX1-PRO: pure emozioni cinematograficheTRAIN LIFE: A RAILWAY SIMULATOR È DISPONIBILE SU CONSOLECellularline - nuove cover per iPhone 14HASBRO PULSE: ARRIVA IN ITALIA LA PIATTAFORMA PER COLLEZIONISTIGUNDAM EVOLUTION DISPONIBILE PER PCNasce Polaroid MusicPistola Massaggio Muscolare Professionale Silenziosa Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U S | Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in their ~400 MWdc Project in Texas

Ashtrom expands
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U.S.: Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in their ~400 MWdc Project in Texas (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) As part of the PPA Agreement, Ashtrom will Sell to CPS energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility in the U.S. , which has a credit rating of Aa2, about 60% of the generated Electricity for a period of 20 years at a fixed price. TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

A significant milestone for Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) in the renewable energy sector. The Group announces today the signing of the first PPA Agreement for a long-term sale of Electricity in the U.S. market. As part of the Agreement, a dedicated Project company, jointly owned by the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Florida Crystals® Becomes the First U.S.-Grown Sugar Brand to Earn Distinctive Regenerative Organic Certifiedtm (ROC)tm Status

Florida Crystals® the only brand of organic sugars made from sugarcane grown in the U.S.  is pleased to announce that its three organic sugars are now Regenerative Organic Certified. The ...

Finntack scales up deliveries with nShift as online orders set to double

Finntack, Europe's largest manufacturer and retailer of trotting products, is galloping toward a period of rapid online growth. To meet the steep rise in demand without compromising on speed and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ashtrom expands
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Ashtrom expands Ashtrom expands activity renewable energy