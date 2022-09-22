Ashtrom expands its activity in the renewable energy sector in the U.S.: Ashtrom Group Signs with a partner a first PPA Agreement in the US to Sell ~235MWdc Electricity in their ~400 MWdc Project in Texas (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) As part of the PPA Agreement, Ashtrom will Sell to CPS energy, the largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility in the U.S. , which has a credit rating of Aa2, about 60% of the generated Electricity for a period of 20 years at a fixed price. TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A significant milestone for Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) in the renewable energy sector. The Group announces today the signing of the first PPA Agreement for a long-term sale of Electricity in the U.S. market. As part of the Agreement, a dedicated Project company, jointly owned by the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A significant milestone for Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) in the renewable energy sector. The Group announces today the signing of the first PPA Agreement for a long-term sale of Electricity in the U.S. market. As part of the Agreement, a dedicated Project company, jointly owned by the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Florida Crystals® Becomes the First U.S.-Grown Sugar Brand to Earn Distinctive Regenerative Organic Certifiedtm (ROC)tm StatusFlorida Crystals® the only brand of organic sugars made from sugarcane grown in the U.S. is pleased to announce that its three organic sugars are now Regenerative Organic Certified. The ...
Finntack scales up deliveries with nShift as online orders set to doubleFinntack, Europe's largest manufacturer and retailer of trotting products, is galloping toward a period of rapid online growth. To meet the steep rise in demand without compromising on speed and ...
Ashtrom expandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ashtrom expands